Phoebe signs agreement for new patient transportation services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital System will have a new provider for patient transportation services.

The hospital system signed an agreement with Gold Star EMS to provide ambulance transports for its patients, according to a release from Phoebe.

Patient transportation services from Gold Star EMS start Wednesday.

“Gold Star has a proven track record of excellent patient care and efficient transport. When our patients need to be transferred between Phoebe facilities, from Phoebe to another hospital or to a post-acute care facility, we trust Gold Star will handle those transports quickly and compassionately,” said Joe Austin, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital chief executive officer.

The hospital system said the new agreement will not impact emergency medical services.

“Any individual who calls 911 for a medical emergency will be transported by EMS in the county from which they called 911,” the release states. “The Phoebe/Gold Star partnership will serve those who are already Phoebe patients when needed.”

The hospital system said Gold Star will take over its contract with Grady EMS.

“Our patients are free to select a provider of their choice when they need to be transferred via ambulance, but we believe it is our responsibility to make sure we always have an efficient and quality option available to them. That’s what this agreement provides. Gold Star will dedicate the necessary equipment and medical personnel, so Phoebe patients always have a timely transport resource dedicated to their care,” said Kim Whitley, Phoebe vice president of patient logistics and care coordination.

Gold Star opened its operations in Albany in 2010. It has additional locations in Americus, Bainbridge, Homerville, Thomasville and Valdosta.

“We’re a hometown business, and we’re excited to be growing,” Todd Hockman, Gold Star founder and owner, said. “We started our business 11 years ago with two ambulances because we saw an opportunity to help Phoebe by taking their overflow calls. It’s nice to come full circle and be their primary provider.”

