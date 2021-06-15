Business Break
1 dead, 3 injured in Columbus shooting

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.(Rico Mitchell / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.

Police confirm to News Leader 9 that one person is dead, two people are critically-injured and one person has non-life threatening injures.

The shooting took place near 7th Avenue and 32nd Street. The suspect is still at large.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

