Aflac employees returning back to the building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aflac is welcoming employees back into their buildings starting in July.

Because of the coronavirus the company, headquartered here in Columbus, had a majority of it’s employees working from home.

However, due to the relaxation of coronavirus protocols and the COVID vaccines rollout, they can get back to a quote normal way of working.

According to Aflac personnel, the company will phase it’s employees in and have spaced out desks as a safety measure.

