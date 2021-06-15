Boil water notice lifted in Phenix City after recent water main break

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It is safe to drink the water again in Phenix City.

The water main has been repaired after issues arose last week. Test results indicated no bacteria and the water is now safe to drink and use as normal.

Thursday, the water system lost water pressure due to a pipe rupture along Seale Rd. at 6th Place South, south to 20th Ave. South.

The rupture led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which could have caused a number of issues with the water system.

As a precautionary safety measure, the city of Phenix City issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences affected by the water main leak.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.