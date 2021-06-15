Business Break
Drier Air Settles In; Comfortable AMs, Hot PMs

Derek’s Forecast!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There aren’t any showers or storms to talk about on the radar this afternoon or evening, and there won’t be any tonight either as drier air settles in across the Valley. This air is unusually dry for summer, meaning an end to rain chances through the rest of the week, comfortable mornings ahead (lows in the 60s), and hot afternoons ahead (in the 90s) with plenty of sunshine. Going into your Father’s Day weekend, the rain coverage will increase, with Saturday being the drier of the two days - and Father’s Day featuring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The higher rain chances will be caused by a tropical disturbance that is likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. There still exists some big uncertainties on the eventual strength and track of the system, so as those details become known, we will be able to nail down the forecast. Right now, Sunday into Monday appear to be the wettest part of the forecast with things drying out going into the middle of next week - but we will be watching!

