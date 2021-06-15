Enrichment Services Program, Inc. kicks off STEM summer camp for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday, the Enrichment Services Program, Inc. kicked off its STEM summer camp.

The camp focuses on robotics and is open to students in Muscogee County along with students from Phenix City.

Currently, there are more than a dozen students enrolled. Everything, including supplies and food, is free of charge to the students.

“The kids are our future and technology is advancing and there almost ever day. So with this program, we’re making it better for our kids - giving them the upper hand, or as we say, head start,” said Carl Brooks, Family Advocate.

The summer camp will run through next Friday, June 25.

