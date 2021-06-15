Business Break
Eufaula juvenile arrested and charged with terroristic threats

The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a local industry.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a local industry.

On June 14, at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from a person advising that a local industry should be evacuated within 10 minutes or harm would come to the employees. Officers began an investigation.

A suspect was identified and the communication device was found. At 2:30 p.m., a female juvenile from Eufaula was arrested and charged with terrorist threats, a class C felony. The juvenile is employed through a summer work program at the industry.

A motive for the threat has not been established at this time.

The juvenile will be referred to the Barbour County Juvenile Court.

