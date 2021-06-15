Lower Humidity Finally Returns!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A rare June dose of drier air will make its way to the Chattahoochee Valley today as a cool front sinks down across the Southeast. Though afternoons will still be hot, expect more of a dry versus humid heat. Highs will climb into the mid 90s again today, but drop into the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the work week. Another benefit of the cool front? Mornings will be much more pleasant with temperatures comfortably down in the 60s. Of course, this nice stretch of weather won’t last forever.

Tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico looks more likely by the weekend. Though there is still plenty of uncertainty on the eventual track and intensity of this developing system, heavy rain can be expected at least somewhere along the Gulf Coast as tropical moisture will be transported northward. For now, we’re putting elevated rain and thunderstorm coverage back in the forecast for us by the weekend with the highest rain coverage likely as we transition from Sunday into Monday. With the possibility of more clouds and rain around if a tropical depression or storm were to head toward Georgia or Alabama, we’ll knock down temperatures back into the 80s for the weekend and early next week. And, of course, with a return of tropical moisture, comes the return of summertime mugginess too. So, enjoy this refreshing dose of drier air while it lasts!

