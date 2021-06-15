Business Break
One person injured after shooting on 16th Ave. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.

According to Columbus Police Department’s Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, the Robbery and Assault Unit responded to Piedmont Columbus Regional in reference to meeting with a victim of a shooting.

The victim stated that he was standing outside in the 2300 block of 16th Ave. at approximately 11:15 p.m. when he heard gunshots being fired. Several shots came from an unknown vehicle.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

