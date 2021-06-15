Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings
Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus
1 person injured in afternoon Columbus shooting
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight

Latest News

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
1 dead, 3 injured in Columbus shooting
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US nears mournful marker of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated