2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives

By Cindy Centofanti
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A deadly shooting at the Wilson Apartments Monday night left two people dead, two others injured.

“They through here all night long with these guns… sometimes they be shooting just to shoot…”

A woman who has called the Wilson Apartments home for two years, and wants to remain unidentified for her safety, says it’s too often she hears gunshots at all hours of the night.

Monday night, she was on her couch when she heard shots fired…. Less than one hundred yards from her apartment.

“I just got up and went on the stairs because I thought maybe I need to get away from this window because when a bullet goes up it’s gotta come down.”

The shooting at the Wilson Apartments happened just before 10:45 Monday night.

It claimed the lives of 17-year-old Jesse Ransom and 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh - two other victims, one being a juvenile are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Columbus Police have not reported any possible suspects, but for some residents, the violence hits too close to home.

“I just have flashbacks because I lost my son to gun violence.”

“One of the biggest things that we have is guns in the hands of young people,” Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said.

But to change that, the Sheriff’s Office says it is going to take a collaborative approach.

“Churches, preachers, lawyers it takes everybody, residents police, and sheriffs department…” Command SGT. Larry Marshall with the Muscogee Sheriff’s Office said.

In the 1970′s Sheriff Countryman said Wilson Apartments was patrolled by it’s own housing authority police department - and he worked on the force.

During his time, most of the crimes were gang and drug-related.

The housing authority police went away in the 1990′s and then... violence began plaguing the streets once more of the government-subsidized (Section 8) housing community.

Decades later, residents say they still want patrols.

“How can you catch the people when you’re not there....?”

