ADOL offers free resources ahead of unemployment benefits ending

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Alabama Department of Labor, there are more jobs available than people unemployed.

ADOL says the state has its highest average hourly wage in history and is encouraging people to take advantage of their resources.

Those resources include help for job seekers and businesses struggling to find employees.

With federal unemployment benefits ending this week, the state is doing its part at 53 career center locations across Alabama.

”All of our services are free. We can help you write a resume. We can help you apply online for jobs. Help you find jobs. We can get you an approved training. If you need a GRE,” said Tara Hutchison with the ADOL.

As a reminder, the enhanced unemployment benefits end on Saturday.

That means the only people in Alabama who will receive unemployment are people who qualify for the state program.

