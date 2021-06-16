Americus PD probes teen’s death

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a teenaged boy Tuesday.

Officers of the Americus Police Department and EMTs responded to a gunshot at a residence on Brinson Street about 11:00 last night.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery, but later died.

Investigation into the incident indicates that the victim was at the residence with another teen at the time of the shooting. The 16-year-old boy had a handgun which was recovered at the scene.

He has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Crisp County. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

