Auburn teacher a finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year

Kimberly Johnson was named a finalist for the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Kimberly Johnson was named a finalist for the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year.(Source: Auburn Junior High School)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 19 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn teacher has been named a finalist for the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Kimberly Johnson is a teacher and Response to Intervention Coordinator at Auburn Junior High School, according to the school. She teaches eighth and ninth grade study skills classes. Before teaching study skills, she was an eighth grade English language arts teacher.

Johnson is among the four finalists for the award, according to the Alabama Department of Education.

Hutchens Elementary School teacher Julie Matranga, Shades Cahaba Elementary School teacher Allison Phelps, and Gulf Shores High School teacher Krista Marcum are also in the running for the title.

The next step for the final four is an extensive interview with the state judging committee. According to Auburn City Schools, the overall Teacher of the Year will spend the upcoming school year serving as an official spokesperson for Alabama education and the teaching profession and will represent the state for the National Teacher of the Year award.

This year’s Teacher of the Year and an alternate will be announced in August.

