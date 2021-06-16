CPD searching for missing man last seen in Septemer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 51-year-old Forest Clayton Pate Preston.

Preston was last spoken to on September 20, 2020, according to police. He is 5′10 and weighs 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and sandy brown hair.

Police say Preston walks with a limp and has a scar behind is right ear; he usually wears a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Preston should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.

