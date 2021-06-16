Election Results: Nickie Tillery wins MCSB District 2 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board has a new member.

Voters in District 2 went to the polls Tuesday and selected Nickie Tillery to represent the district.

Tillery won 902 votes in Tuesday’s election, more than double that of opponent John ‘Bart’ Steed who received 436 votes.

Tillery has said that improving reading scores among Muscogee County students will be one of her top priorities.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.