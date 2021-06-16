Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Federal authorities are now getting involved in a Phenix City shooting as the case may be deemed a hate crime.

Phenix City police are directing News Leader 9 to the FBI for inquiries about the shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Third Avenue in Phenix City Friday night.

”I feel really bad about that. It’s just sad that we can not go out and enjoy ourselves anymore because of the shootings all over the world. Something needs to be done about it,“ said Alman Doleman.

Columbus police say they have not turned over their case against Justin Roberts to the FBI.

We’ve reached out to the FBI for a comment and we are waiting to hear back from the agency.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Two victims ID’d in deadly shooting near 7th Ave., 1 injured
Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Stacey Gray extradited to Muscogee County Jail
Stacey Gray not facing murder charges in Ga., faces rape charges after case dismissed last month in Ala.

Latest News

Police say Preston was last seen in September 2020.
CPD searching for missing man last seen in Septemer
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Aflac employees returning back to the building
Aflac employees returning back to the building