FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Federal authorities are now getting involved in a Phenix City shooting as the case may be deemed a hate crime.

Phenix City police are directing News Leader 9 to the FBI for inquiries about the shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Third Avenue in Phenix City Friday night.

”I feel really bad about that. It’s just sad that we can not go out and enjoy ourselves anymore because of the shootings all over the world. Something needs to be done about it,“ said Alman Doleman.

Columbus police say they have not turned over their case against Justin Roberts to the FBI.

We’ve reached out to the FBI for a comment and we are waiting to hear back from the agency.

