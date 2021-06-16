Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines

Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at...
Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the first of a series of redistricting hearings as Senate Majority Leader John Kennedy, R-Macon, looks on at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers are starting work on the once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral district lines. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are kicking off the process to redraw congressional, legislative and other electoral districts. The effort could set up a showdown between Republicans seeking to retain power and Democrats reaching toward a majority.

The joint House and Senate redistricting committees met Tuesday for an online hearing to collect testimony about what citizens want to see in new district lines. Ten more hearings will be held in person around the state between June 28 and July 30. House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee Chairman Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican, says lawmakers seek to listen.

Many advocates voice doubts about lawmakers’ openness to meaningful public input, calling for increased transparency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Two victims ID’d in deadly shooting near 7th Ave., 1 injured
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated
Columbus police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured after shooting on 16th Ave. in Columbus
Community reacts to weekend shootings in Uptown Columbus
Community reacts to weekend shootings in Uptown Columbus

Latest News

INSURANCE ADJUSTER
LEGAL BREAK - INSURANCE ADJUSTER
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Source: WTOC)
Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members
Election Results: Nickie Tillery wins MCSB District 2 seat
Police arrested King, Thompson, and Hardy at a home on Barnard Ave. in LaGrange.
Three men arrested in LaGrange drug bust