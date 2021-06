COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new Guthrie’s location in Columbus is officially open for business.

The Auburn-based fast food joint whose founders say are the pioneers of chicken fingers, is in the old taco bell building on Macon road.

Currently, there are about 40 locations across the country.

A new location will also open in downtown Auburn soon.

