Hello, Lower Humidity!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The summer humidity has finally left us for a few days as a cool front moving across the Southeast helps to usher in a dose of drier air for the next few days. Afternoons will still run hot (upper 80s and low 90s today, then low to mid 90s tomorrow and Friday), but the mornings at least will be pleasant and comfortable in the 60s. And the lower humidity will of course help it to not feel too unbearably hot. Dry sunshine will dominate the next couple of days, but we’ll see a few more clouds return by Friday as we transition to the possibility of wetter weather over the weekend into early next week – all thanks to the tropics.

A tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the work week, helping to transport tropical moisture northward across the Gulf Coast and thus bring a heavy rain threat to the Southeast. For now, we have 10-20% coverage of some isolated thundershowers on Friday evening, but bump that up to 40-50% on Saturday and then 50-60% Sunday through Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the track of this system (that has yet to even develop), so pay close attention as we make any tweaks and changes to the forecast over the coming days; your Father’s Day weekend could end up being wetter if the system brings the heaviest rain closest to us, or drier if it stays more to our west. With more clouds and rain in the forecast over the weekend and into early next week, highs will drop into the 80s Saturday through early next week. The unsettled weather pattern could potentially linger for a good portion of next week. We’ll keep you posted!

