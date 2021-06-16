Business Break
Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, contestants in the 2021 Miss Georgia competition took time out of their day to visit pediatric patients at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The eight contestants sat down with the kids to make arts and crafts. The contestants also brought items to donate.

While there, the contestants learned a little more about the Children’s Miracle Network and how they can be more involved.

By the end of this week there will be a new 2021 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen and a new Miss Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

