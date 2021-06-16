Muscogee County Sheriff speaks out about spike in violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman is speaking out about violence in the Fountain City.

The Sheriff’s office and the Columbus Police Department are working together to catch people who commit heinous acts of violence. However, it’s been a challenge since they’re faced with a nationwide law enforcement shortage.

Countryman says the violence is not something that was “born overnight, but has rather festered over the years”.

“Many years ago, when the community said we had an issue with crime, some of the leadership at the time said we did not have an issue with crime. (The community) said we had a problem with gangs. Then, government leaders said we did not have an issue with gangs and now here we are,” said Countryman.

Sheriff Countryman says the first step to rid the city of crime is to bring unity on all fronts – meaning the courts, police, and sheriff’s department including mental health resources.

He says working together instead of dividing resources could help expedite the relief efforts.

