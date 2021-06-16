Business Break
Pleasant Through Friday; Watching the Tropics for Father’s Day Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The drier air really made its presence known across the Valley this morning with some 50s in the normally colder spots and 60s just about everywhere else. We will notice similar conditions heading into early Thursday morning with a nice start to the day, but a hot afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We stay hot and dry Friday, but enough moisture may be coming back for us to mention a chance at a shower or storm. I think the coverage will be around 10% or less. Heading into the Father’s Day weekend, rain and storm coverage will increase - with the best chances on Father’s Day. If you have plans outdoors with dad, it looks like Saturday will end up being a better day to be out and about, but you’ll still be dodging a few showers and storms even during the first part of the weekend. Good chances of rain and storms will linger into early next week as we track the remnants of a tropical system across our area. We’ll have to monitor for any chances of flooding or even severe weather, especially on Sunday. The middle and end of next week looks a little drier with typical summertime conditions coming our way.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

