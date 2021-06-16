Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members

Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Source: WTOC)
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Source: WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans will advance to a runoff in a special election in a southeast Georgia state House district, while a Republican and a Democrat will advance to a runoff in a Cobb County state House district.

In House District 156, Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons and auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley are the top two finishers. Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third.

In House District 34, Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta will face Democratic artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw in the runoff. Three other candidates finished further behind.

Candidates from all parties are running together on the same ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Two victims ID’d in deadly shooting near 7th Ave., 1 injured
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated
Columbus police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured after shooting on 16th Ave. in Columbus
Community reacts to weekend shootings in Uptown Columbus
Community reacts to weekend shootings in Uptown Columbus

Latest News

Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at...
Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines
INSURANCE ADJUSTER
LEGAL BREAK - INSURANCE ADJUSTER
Election Results: Nickie Tillery wins MCSB District 2 seat
Police arrested King, Thompson, and Hardy at a home on Barnard Ave. in LaGrange.
Three men arrested in LaGrange drug bust