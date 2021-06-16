Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County man is facing charges after a drug bust in Russell County.

Officials found 2 lbs. of meth in Robert Walker’s vehicle on June 8. After the traffic stop, they searched Walker’s business and home.

They found cocaine, meth, heroin mixed with fentanyl, and crack cocaine with a street value of more than $279,000.

Officials also found cash and guns.

“The amounts I have seen here are an amazing quantity. For what our law enforcement has seized - so on one hand, it’s a great day for the people of Russell County, but it’s a sad day when that much is already in our system,” said Rick Chancey, district attorney’s office.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

