Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County man is facing charges after a drug bust in Russell County. 

Officials found 2 lbs. of meth in Robert Walker’s vehicle on June 8. After the traffic stop, they searched Walker’s business and home.

They found cocaine, meth, heroin mixed with fentanyl, and crack cocaine with a street value of more than $279,000.

Officials also found cash and guns.

“The amounts I have seen here are an amazing quantity. For what our law enforcement has seized - so on one hand, it’s a great day for the people of Russell County, but it’s a sad day when that much is already in our system,” said Rick Chancey, district attorney’s office.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

