Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false allegations that shakes bought by officers were spiked with bleach.(Source: WPIX via CNN)
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Two victims ID’d in deadly shooting near 7th Ave., 1 injured
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated
Columbus police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured after shooting on 16th Ave. in Columbus
Community reacts to weekend shootings in Uptown Columbus
Community reacts to weekend shootings in Uptown Columbus

Latest News

EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should...
EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
Someone found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal and he hopes to track down the person who...
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic
Someone found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal and he hopes to track down the person who...
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic