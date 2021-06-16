Stacey Gray indicted for murder, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Grand Jury indicted Stacey Gray for the murder of Renee Eldridge.

Stacey Gray was accused in Chambers Co. of murdering Renee Eldridge in 2015. When the case was dismissed earlier this month, Gray didn’t leave jail - he was extradited across the state line.

According to District Attorney Mark Jones, Stacey Gray was indicted on the following charges in Muscogee County Wednesday:

Murder

Four Counts of Felony Murder

Kidnapping

Rape

Gray’s attorney, Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, said earlier this week that Gray was dating Eldridge’s mother at the time. However, Thomas says that Gray and Eldridge also had a relationship.

“There was a secret relationship between the alleged victim and my client,” said Thomas.

Police said that Eldridge told them in December of 2014 she was raped “for what felt like forever” by a man who’s face she never saw and the man cleaned her and the room when he was finished. A rape kit showed DNA from Stacey Gray that was collected from Eldridge. She told investigators she had not had consensual sexual relations with anyone since a month prior.

District Attorney Mark Jones confirms to News Leader 9 that he will be seeking the death penalty.

