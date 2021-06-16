Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stacey Gray indicted for murder, other charges

Stacey Gray extradited to Muscogee County Jail
Stacey Gray extradited to Muscogee County Jail
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Grand Jury indicted Stacey Gray for the murder of Renee Eldridge.

Stacey Gray was accused in Chambers Co. of murdering Renee Eldridge in 2015. When the case was dismissed earlier this month, Gray didn’t leave jail - he was extradited across the state line.

According to District Attorney Mark Jones, Stacey Gray was indicted on the following charges in Muscogee County Wednesday:

  • Murder
  • Four Counts of Felony Murder
  • Kidnapping
  • Rape

Gray’s attorney, Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, said earlier this week that Gray was dating Eldridge’s mother at the time. However, Thomas says that Gray and Eldridge also had a relationship.

“There was a secret relationship between the alleged victim and my client,” said Thomas.

Police said that Eldridge told them in December of 2014 she was raped “for what felt like forever” by a man who’s face she never saw and the man cleaned her and the room when he was finished. A rape kit showed DNA from Stacey Gray that was collected from Eldridge. She told investigators she had not had consensual sexual relations with anyone since a month prior.

District Attorney Mark Jones confirms to News Leader 9 that he will be seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Two victims ID’d in deadly shooting near 7th Ave., 1 injured
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated
Columbus police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured after shooting on 16th Ave. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives

Latest News

Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
11 shot, 2 killed over 5-day span in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff speaks out about spike in violence
Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete
A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death