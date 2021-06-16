Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects wanted in connection to an Albany homicide case have been arrested in Atlanta, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) press release.

APD announced Wednesday afternoon that detectives had secured arrest warrants in the murder of Jamal Tinch.

Tinch, 19, died when he was shot in the 1000 block of Davidson Drive on Sunday, March 21.

JaQuez De’Shon Williams, 18, and Ronald Hyson, 18, were both wanted on warrants for felony murder, malice murder, conspiracy to commit malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

APD’s Gang Unit said the two were considered armed and dangerous.

According to APD, both men were in Atlanta together and were arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Gwinnett County S.W.A.T.

