Three men arrested in LaGrange drug bust

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 1 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Three men are behind bars in connection with a drug bust in LaGrange.

The LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit says they arrested LaBroderick King at a house on Barnard Avenue. He’s charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Police say they also recovered two stolen firearms.

Also at the residence, police also arrested Terrance Thompson on an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Jesspin Hardy was arrested for outstanding warrants for three counts of selling cocaine from a separate incident and probation violation.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County CrimeStoppers 706-812-1000.

