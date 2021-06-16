Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Two victims ID’d in deadly shooting near 7th Ave., 1 injured
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated
Columbus police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured after shooting on 16th Ave. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
2 South Carolina executions halted until firing squad formed
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees earlier time frame for rate hikes with inflation up
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
There is a possibility that inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we...
Federal Reserve chair: Inflation could get worse