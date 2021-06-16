Business Break
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault((Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County High School’s baseball coach, Tony Rasmus, was found guilty in court of assaulting a student-athlete.

According to Tony Rasmus’ attorney Jim McKoon, Rasmus was sentenced to 10 days in jail by Judge Zack Collins, however that sentence was suspended. McKoon says Rasmus won’t serve the 10 days, but will be placed on an unsupervised probation for 12 months, fined $500, pay a $500 appeal bond, and attend court-ordered anger management classes.

The sentence will be held in abeyance until a jury can decide.

“If a person has a misdemeanor in Alabama, it can only be heard by a judge but if the decision isn’t one that was wanted, then a person has an option to have a jury trial and appeal it to circuit court,” said McKoon. McKoon says they plan to file an appeal today.

Anthony “Tony” Rasmus turned himself in to police March 2 after the student’s parents signed a warrant charging Rasmus with misdemeanor assault. The incident allegedly happened Feb. 16.

