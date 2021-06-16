Business Break
Valley Rescue Mission in need of fans

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission’s annual fan drive is underway.

Each year, fans are given to families and individuals to help stay cool during the summer months.

This year, the organization has no fans to give out and has created a waiting list for those who are in need.

“We have a waiting list that grows every single day and we are asking the community to donate it here to the mission,” said Greg Wilson, Valley Rescue Mission marketing development specialist.

If you would like to donate, the Valley Rescue Mission is located on 2nd Avenue in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

