Advertisement

Amerigroup, local partners to host mobile food pantry

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and its community partners are hosting a mobile food pantry in the Fountain City.

This drive-thru event is set for Friday, June 18 and will be in three different locations around Columbus.

The locations are listed below:

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Conference Center Parking Lot
    • 710 Center Street
    • 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
  • Village Shop Parking Lot
    • 937 Ft. Benning Road
    • 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • MCSD ROTC Office Parking Lot
    • 1830 Shepherd Drive
    • 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Drive through the event for free vegetables, fruits and canned goods while supplies last.

