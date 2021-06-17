Amerigroup, local partners to host mobile food pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and its community partners are hosting a mobile food pantry in the Fountain City.

This drive-thru event is set for Friday, June 18 and will be in three different locations around Columbus.

The locations are listed below:

Piedmont Columbus Regional Conference Center Parking Lot 710 Center Street 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Village Shop Parking Lot 937 Ft. Benning Road 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

MCSD ROTC Office Parking Lot 1830 Shepherd Drive 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.



Drive through the event for free vegetables, fruits and canned goods while supplies last.

