Amerigroup, local partners to host mobile food pantry
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup and its community partners are hosting a mobile food pantry in the Fountain City.
This drive-thru event is set for Friday, June 18 and will be in three different locations around Columbus.
The locations are listed below:
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Conference Center Parking Lot
- 710 Center Street
- 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Village Shop Parking Lot
- 937 Ft. Benning Road
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- MCSD ROTC Office Parking Lot
- 1830 Shepherd Drive
- 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Drive through the event for free vegetables, fruits and canned goods while supplies last.
