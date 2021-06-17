Business Break
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts summer camp for kids

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kids are out of school for the summer and Chattahoochee Valley Community College is hosting a free summer camp for the month of June.

The camp is a unique and a productive way to introduce students to different careers.

7th and 8th graders who attend the camp learn about new career fields each day.

Today, campers learned about river environment and management.

“Showing to students that there are different careers because I think they generally think of the big careers like dog doctors lawyers and you don’t consider the other type of careers that they are so expose them earlier that they are different type of Careers out there and help them navigate when I get to school to choose what they want and give them options of different careers they may not have thought they like,” said Career Coach and Dual Enrollment Coordinator, Demeka Daniel.

The second phase of the camp will start Monday June 21st and run through July 2nd.

