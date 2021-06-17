Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus and Phenix City to Host 2022 World Cup Kayaking Events and the 2023 World Championship

By Cindy Centofanti
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the world’s best kayakers from over 30 countries are coming to Columbus.

They’ll be training for 2022 World Cup Kayaking Events and the 2023 World Championship.

“I’m really excited to compete, it has always been a dream of mine to compete in worlds...” Cat Hardman, a professional kayaker said.

Hardman moved from Huntsville, Alabama to attend school at Columbus State University just so she can have access to the Fountain City’s notorious whitewater rapids - now that it’s been announced she’s on cloud nine.

“Now that it is going to be held in my hometown, I get to train as much as I would like,” she said.

“I don’t know if we have had something this exciting since having the Olympics here back in 1996,” Dan Gilbert, the CEO of Whitewater Express said.

For the people at Whitewater Express who spend a majority of their days on the rapids, they expect a huge boom in business knowing hundreds of competitors from all over the world will soon start training.

“The Japanese team and the Australian team have already reached out to us and said they would like to start training next spring,” he said.

But more than just an increase in tourism revenue... this will bring long-lasting effects to Columbus as a whole.

“Bringing family, bringing friends, staying for long periods of time... “ Mayor Skip Henderson of Columbus said. “The economic impact is going to be sizeable....”

“Afterwards, we’ll continue on the trajectory with our marketing and advertising letting people know that this was the home for these competitions and people can come and see it and enjoy it for themselves,” Ed Wolverton, President of Uptown Columbus Inc. said.

The Whitewater Rapids in the region were chosen for several reasons, one being that there is a waveshaper that was installed in 2013 that can make the rapids larger or smaller, and another reason is having ease of access for athletes to get into the water

This will be the ninth World Championship event and the first in the United States since 2013. Columbus, who was picked from hundreds of other destinations from across the world, will be following the competition planned next year in Nottingham, Great Britain.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Two victims ID’d in deadly shooting near 7th Ave., 1 injured
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Columbus couple arrested after COVID relief money scam
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
NEW DETAILS: Police say weekend shooting incidents were racially motivated
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete

Latest News

Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
Valley Rescue Mission in need of fans
Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
11 shot, 2 killed over 5-day span in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff speaks out about spike in violence