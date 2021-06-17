Cure Violence Columbus holds virtual workshop open to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cure Violence 101 Workshops are designed to provide a comprehensive introduction as to why violence is a health issue.

Click the link below to join the workshop.

The presentation includes the following modules:

Violence as a health issue

Overview of the health approach

Cure Violence methodology

Cure Violence model

Roles and responsibilities

Outcomes and results

The workshop begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.