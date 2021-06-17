Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cure Violence Columbus holds virtual workshop open to public

Cure Violence Columbus
Cure Violence Columbus(Source: Cure Violence Columbus)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cure Violence 101 Workshops are designed to provide a comprehensive introduction as to why violence is a health issue.

Click the link below to join the workshop.

Cure Violence Columbus Health Model 101 Workshop

The presentation includes the following modules:

  • Violence as a health issue
  • Overview of the health approach
  • Cure Violence methodology
  • Cure Violence model
  • Roles and responsibilities
  • Outcomes and results

The workshop begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime
FBI involved in Phenix City shooting due to hate crimes

Latest News

WSFA
Gov. Kay Ivey declares June 18 federal holiday for state employees in observance of Juneteenth
Juneteenth celebrations in the Chattahoochee valley
Juneteenth celebrations in the Chattahoochee valley
Energy Savers offers tips to preserve AC unit during summer months
Energy Savers offers tips to preserve AC unit during summer months
Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
Miss Georgia program increasing economic impact in Columbus
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts summer camp for kids
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts summer camp for kids