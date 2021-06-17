Cure Violence Columbus holds virtual workshop open to public
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cure Violence 101 Workshops are designed to provide a comprehensive introduction as to why violence is a health issue.
Click the link below to join the workshop.
The presentation includes the following modules:
- Violence as a health issue
- Overview of the health approach
- Cure Violence methodology
- Cure Violence model
- Roles and responsibilities
- Outcomes and results
The workshop begins at 6 p.m.
