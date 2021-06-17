Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police and the daughter of a missing Columbus man are asking for the community’s help to bring him home. Columbus Police say 51-year-old Forest Preston, known as Clay, has not been heard from in several months.

Police say Clay Preston is 5′10′ and weighs 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. Police say Preston walks with a limp and has a scar behind his right ear. He usually wears a baseball cap.

“How could somebody just up and vanish? Nobody deserves to go through this,” said Annah Preston, Clay Preston’s daughter.

Preston says she last heard from her dad via text in September 2020.

“It’s not unusual for him to go a couple months without contacting me,” she said.

After her mother died in 2016, Preston says she had a rocky relationship with her dad, but they would always keep in contact every few months including on each other’s birthdays. Preston says she texted him on his birthday in Jan. this year, but no response. Preston then began to wonder where her dad was after not hearing from him on her birthday this May.

“So I started to reach out to close friends of his and family members and they both lead me with information as the last he was seen was in Jan. of 2021,” said Preston.

This lead Preston to filie a missing person’s report with the Columbus Police Department on June 11.

“I just want him safe. I just want to know that he’s out there and he’s alive and he’s safe and that we love him and anything that he’s struggling with or needs help with, we’re here,” Preston said tearfully.

Preston is asking anyone with any info that could lead them to her dad to reach out to authorities. She says any little bit of information helps.

“Hopefully we can rekindle our relationship that we never really had and now that this is all sinking in and I’m thinking that he’s not here or maybe something bad has happened to him, I’m thinking like I would have done things differently,” explained Preston.

Anyone with information on Clay Preston is asked to call 911 or CPD’s Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.

