Energy Savers offers tips to preserve AC unit during summer months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you want to beat the heat this summer, one way of doing that is making sure your air conditioning unit is running properly.

According to Mike Gunter with Energy Savers, a local heating and cooling business, because of COVID and more people spending time indoors, 2020 set new records in terms of servicing units.

Gunter expects this year to exceed that because of how busy they’ve been.

He says it is important to make sure to get your unit serviced at least two times every year, otherwise you might be left in the heat/

“Cooling coils that have not been cleaned in a while, clogged up filters, dirty blower wheels. Things like that and unfortunately are preventable. Then this time of year when there is so much stress on the system… that is when issues start to show their head,” said Gunter.

Gunter says one tip to put less stress on your unit: try to limit the amount of times you open the door.

He says many systems have a tendency to break down when lots of people are over entering and leaving houses because that is when the system is working the hardest.

