Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Energy Savers offers tips to preserve AC unit during summer months

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you want to beat the heat this summer, one way of doing that is making sure your air conditioning unit is running properly.

According to Mike Gunter with Energy Savers, a local heating and cooling business, because of COVID and more people spending time indoors, 2020 set new records in terms of servicing units.

Gunter expects this year to exceed that because of how busy they’ve been.

He says it is important to make sure to get your unit serviced at least two times every year, otherwise you might be left in the heat/

“Cooling coils that have not been cleaned in a while, clogged up filters, dirty blower wheels. Things like that and unfortunately are preventable. Then this time of year when there is so much stress on the system… that is when issues start to show their head,” said Gunter.

Gunter says one tip to put less stress on your unit: try to limit the amount of times you open the door.

He says many systems have a tendency to break down when lots of people are over entering and leaving houses because that is when the system is working the hardest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime
FBI involved in Phenix City shooting due to hate crimes

Latest News

WSFA
Gov. Kay Ivey declares June 18 federal holiday for state employees in observance of Juneteenth
Juneteenth celebrations in the Chattahoochee valley
Juneteenth celebrations in the Chattahoochee valley
Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
Miss Georgia program increasing economic impact in Columbus
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts summer camp for kids
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts summer camp for kids