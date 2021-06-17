Heavy Rain Possible for Father’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sunshine hasn’t left us just yet, so Thursday promises another gorgeous day with a pleasant start and eventually hot afternoon. The humidity will stay low today, but gradually increase tomorrow as tropical moisture makes its way back into the Southeast. A tropical depression or tropical storm will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 hours and head toward the Deep South for Father’s Day Weekend. Friday will mark a transition day back to a stretch of more unsettled weather through early next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s today and tomorrow, though more clouds will be around tomorrow, and humidity will be on the rise as the tropical system moves northward.

Showers and storms will arrive as early as Saturday evening with the soggiest weather likely reserved for Sunday. Stay tuned to any changes in this forecast though as we fine-tune the timing and heavy rain threat. A good 2-4″ of rain will be possible at least through early next week, so we’ll be monitoring for any flooding concerns – especially on Father’s Day when the tropical system is closest to our neck of the woods. As is the case anytime you are on the right side of a tropical system, we’ll have to watch for any brief, spin-up tornadoes on Sunday, too, though there is still low confidence about that at this time.

Lingering tropical moisture will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Coupled with a front moving toward the Valley, rain coverage will stay elevated for early next week before we transition back to a more typical summertime pattern: hot, staying muggy, and a chance of storms each day. As far as temperatures the wet weather should knock highs down from the low 90s back into the 80s over the weekend, and of course, mornings won’t be as pleasant with the humidity moving back in. 90s will likely return by the middle of next week though. So, soak up this dry sunshine while you can!

