Juneteenth celebrations in the Chattahoochee valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law about an hour ago.

The holiday will be celebrated this Saturday and there are some events planned around the Chattahoochee valley. There is a list below.

In Columbus:

Juneteenth Festival

-4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shirley B. Winston recreation center.

- live bands, food, and vendors.

-free and open to the public.

Another celebration to be held at the Columbus Civic Center starting at 10 a-m until 2 p-m.

Juneteenth Culture Summit

-10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center

-free to the public.

-an art exhibition, fashion show, special performances and much more.

In Phenix City:

Juneteenth community event

-begins at 1 p..m on William Boddie Jr. Street.

-mayor will address the community during this event.

-activities will be available for kids and adults

