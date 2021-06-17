Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations in the Chattahoochee valley

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law about an hour ago.

The holiday will be celebrated this Saturday and there are some events planned around the Chattahoochee valley. There is a list below.

In Columbus:

Juneteenth Festival

-4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shirley B. Winston recreation center.

- live bands, food, and vendors.

-free and open to the public.

Another celebration to be held at the Columbus Civic Center starting at 10 a-m until 2 p-m.

Juneteenth Culture Summit

-10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center

-free to the public.

-an art exhibition, fashion show, special performances and much more.

In Phenix City:

Juneteenth community event

-begins at 1 p..m on William Boddie Jr. Street.

-mayor will address the community during this event.

-activities will be available for kids and adults

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime
FBI involved in Phenix City shooting due to hate crimes

Latest News

WSFA
Gov. Kay Ivey declares June 18 federal holiday for state employees in observance of Juneteenth
Energy Savers offers tips to preserve AC unit during summer months
Energy Savers offers tips to preserve AC unit during summer months
Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional
Miss Georgia program increasing economic impact in Columbus
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts summer camp for kids
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts summer camp for kids