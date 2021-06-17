Legacy Reserve at Old Town holds grand opening event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Legacy Reserve at Old Town held its grand opening Wednesday.

The event featured a New Orleans-style jazz band, local painters, and a harpist.

Guests had chance to tour the facility and enjoy food and refreshments. This is the state’s first senior living facility with a full-service bar. The campus also features a library, salon, spa, theatre, indoor heated pool, and more.

“Opening up this building during a pandemic was very difficult, especially we’re tucked way back in Old Town and its hard for people to find us. Now, everybody knows where we’re at and they’re not afraid to come see us and we’re real excited about that,” said Laura Blakeman, executive director.

The venues include different experiences, such as fine dining in McCuller’s Restaurant and quick meals in the Whitewater Bistro.

