Miss Georgia program increasing economic impact in Columbus

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Miss Georgia Program being back in town after having to cancel last year, the streets of downtown Columbus seem to be busier than usual.

Visit Columbus President and CEO Peter Bowden says they were devastated when it was canceled last year.

“Last year not having the pageant here was really almost traumatic for all of us because the Miss Georgia Competition has a legacy here in Columbus.” said Bowden.

The pandemic hit a lot of businesses in Columbus really hard, but with the energy and excitement the Miss Georgia program typically brings to the area, many local businesses are gaining back money lost.

“Great to kind of get to see everything slowly getting back to normal. And it’s just really exciting to see events coming back to columbus because we missed a lot of really big events last year,” added Bowden.

Bowden says the program not only brings in tourism and money, but also brings prestige to the Fountain City.

“There is a great amount of PR value to this. So there is a lot of earned media. The fact that all eyes are on Columbus as the competition is underway,” he explained.

Miss Georgia 2006 and 2nd runner up for Miss America, Amanda Milner, says the participants and program workers are always happy to come to Columbus because of how well the community welcomes them.

“But being in Columbus is one of the best part because this city really just opens their arms to all the girls,” added Bowden.

Peter Bowden says this years Miss Georgia Competition will bring in at least 600 girls and generate up to $180,000.

Tonight, the candidates will be back in the Columbus RiverCenter for the final night of the preliminaries for Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. Winners will be crowned this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

