Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime
FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime
Stacey Gray extradited to Muscogee County Jail
Stacey Gray indicted for murder, other charges

Latest News

An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in...
FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe
The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued
Legacy Reserve at Old Town holds grand opening event
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man