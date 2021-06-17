Rain Chances & Humidity Returning; Watching the Tropics for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another nice - but hot - day on this Thursday, but some changes will start to move back into the forecast on Friday. Humidity values will be on the way back up, and we’ll have to mention some isolated showers and storms back in the forecast for Friday evening and Friday night. On Father’s Day weekend, a landfalling tropical system along the Louisiana coast will be heading in this direction, spreading heavy rain over the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday evening, Saturday night, and Sunday. Flash flooding will be one of the big concerns, but we’ll have to monitor for any stronger storms that could be capable of dropping a small, spin-up tornado which are pretty common with these tropical systems that make landfall. We will be watching! Looking ahead to next week, plenty of moisture hangs around, so we will keep the chances of rain and storms in our forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a decent chance of getting wet. Things could be a little drier by Wednesday and Thursday (with highs staying in the 80s), but you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for rain all week long.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.