Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Chances & Humidity Returning; Watching the Tropics for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another nice - but hot - day on this Thursday, but some changes will start to move back into the forecast on Friday. Humidity values will be on the way back up, and we’ll have to mention some isolated showers and storms back in the forecast for Friday evening and Friday night. On Father’s Day weekend, a landfalling tropical system along the Louisiana coast will be heading in this direction, spreading heavy rain over the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday evening, Saturday night, and Sunday. Flash flooding will be one of the big concerns, but we’ll have to monitor for any stronger storms that could be capable of dropping a small, spin-up tornado which are pretty common with these tropical systems that make landfall. We will be watching! Looking ahead to next week, plenty of moisture hangs around, so we will keep the chances of rain and storms in our forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a decent chance of getting wet. Things could be a little drier by Wednesday and Thursday (with highs staying in the 80s), but you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for rain all week long.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime
FBI involved in Phenix City shooting due to hate crimes

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Heavy Rain Possible for Father’s Day Weekend
Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Pleasant Through Friday; Watching the Tropics for Father’s Day Weekend
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Hello, Lower Humidity!