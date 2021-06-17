Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women

Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.(Source: US Mint)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Poet and author Maya Angelou, America’s first woman in space and a revered Cherokee Nation leader are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.

The new four-year American Women Quarters Program celebrates women’s accomplishments and contributions to the United States’ development and history, according to the U.S. Mint.

Under the program, the mint will issue up to five new designs each year from 2022 to 2025. Honorees will be from a variety of fields and from ethnically, racially and geographically diverse backgrounds, the mint says.

Those chosen for the first year are:

— Angelou, celebrated poet and memoirist

— Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief

— Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement

— Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space

— Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Mankiller’s husband, Charlie Soap, expressed gratitude for Mankiller’s inclusion in the program, saying her influence and leadership made her a fitting choice.

Mankiller became one of the United States’ most visible Native American leaders during her 10 years as chief of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, from 1985 to 1995. She died in 2010.

“We thank the U.S. Mint for recognizing Wilma and the other recipients for such an honor,” Soap told Indian Country Today. “Wilma was a humble, spiritual, great leader whose leadership was not only for Cherokee people but for all women and races. The real value of this coin is the inspiration it brings to Indian people and women everywhere.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Guthrie’s opens on Macon Rd. in Columbus
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
2 dead, 2 injured in Wilson Apartment shooting, residents fear for their lives
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime
FBI involved in Phenix City shooting due to hate crimes

Latest News

Cure Violence Columbus
Cure Violence Columbus holds virtual workshop open to public
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
7 hours of 'Sweet Home Alabama' on road trip
As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana,...
Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast
Amerigroup, local partners to host mobile food pantry
Amerigroup, local partners to host mobile food pantry
The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and...
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted