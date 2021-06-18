Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Troy

Troy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Troy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to CrimeStoppers, Daniella Camellia Lee left home on Tuesday and has not returned. She was last seen wearing Air Force One shoes and ripped jeans or shorts.

Lee is described as being 5′0″ and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Police say it is not clear where she may have gone.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, please call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, last seen in Salem, Ala.
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
WSFA
Gov. Kay Ivey declares June 18 federal holiday for state employees in observance of Juneteenth
Cure Violence Columbus is looking to begin an assessment on the Fountain City’s crime.
‘Cure Violence Columbus’ assessment phase set to begin

Latest News

Auburn police arrest rape suspect
Auburn police arrest rape suspect on felony warrant
US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
US Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Ga. investigates high volume of PPP loan fraud
Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)
Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties
Phoebe will no longer issue regular Covid reports
Phoebe’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hit low point