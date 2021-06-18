Business Break
AL lawmakers prepare for debate on Critical Race Theory in schools

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lawmakers in Alabama will soon weigh in on the issue of teaching critical race theory in the state.

The core idea is that racism doesn’t just stop at individual bias or prejudice, but is ingrained in our policies, legal systems and institutions.

Those who oppose it believe it will create division among students and the community.

“That is a very stark, difficult subject. Particularly to discuss with young developing minds in k-12,” said Tracie West, Alabama state Board of Education District 2.

“The State of Alabama in not racist. It is not a component of our curriculum. In fact, we do not want anyone to be taught no matter what your race or background is that you are either special advantage or disadvantage,” followed Wayne Reynolds, District 8.

Governor Kay Ivey proposed a resolution to the Alabama Board of Education to push back implementing this academic concept in K through 12 education.

The Board is currently debating whether to ban critical race theory altogether and plans to vote on it in August.

