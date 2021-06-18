Business Break
Auburn teacher named finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good news for Auburn City Schools as one of their teachers has been named a finalist for the Alabama Teacher of the Year for the 2021- 22 school year.

Kimberly Johnson is a teacher and Response to Intervention Coordinator at Auburn Junior High School for both 8th and 9th grades.

Johnson is among the 4 finalists for the award, according to the Alabama Department of Education.

The Teacher of the Year will spend the upcoming school year serving as an official spokesperson for Alabama education and the teaching profession and will represent the state for the National Teacher of the Year award.

Good Luck Ms. Johnson.

