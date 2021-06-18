Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”

Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

“Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare,” said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, last seen in Salem, Ala.
Russell Co. man facing charges after drug bust
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
Daughter seeks public’s help in locating missing Columbus man
Cure Violence Columbus is looking to begin an assessment on the Fountain City’s crime.
‘Cure Violence Columbus’ assessment phase set to begin
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast