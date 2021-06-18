Business Break
Columbus Department of Public Health holding Juneteenth vaccination clinic

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Department of Public Health is hosting 2 vaccination clinics to celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday.

One clinic will be held at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation center on steam mill road from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The other clinic will be in Clay County at the Clay County elementary/middle school baseball fields on Hobbs Lane in Fort Gaines from 10 a.m. until noon.

Appointments are preferred for these clinics but they are not required.

They will be giving out free Pfizer vaccines. Parents must sign a consent form if you bring a child aged 12 to 17 to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

